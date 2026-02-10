Burlington will be opening this spring on the East Hill in Kent. COURTESY PHOTO, Burlington Stores

Burlington will be opening this spring on the East Hill in Kent. COURTESY PHOTO, Burlington Stores

Burlington to open Kent store on East Hill near Target

Will feature discounted brand-name apparel and other items at former TOP Food and Drug store

Burlington Stores, Inc. plans to open a location this spring in Kent at the former TOP Food and Drug store on the East Hill, which is near Target.

Burlington announced the opening in a Feb. 9 media release and added that a specific opening date will be released at a later time. The store will be at the Canyon Ridge Plaza, 26015 104th Ave. SE, Suite 101. Harbor Freight Tools opened a location in 2023 at the former grocery store site that closed in 2013. The site was redeveloped to make way for three new stores.

Originally known primarily as a destination for coats and outerwear, Burlington now offers deals of up to 60% off other retailers on top-quality branded merchandise for the entire family and home, including fashion-focused women’s apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home decor, toys, gifts and coats, according to the media release. New merchandise arrives daily, giving customers the chance to find something new every time they shop.

The new location features Burlington’s reimagined store design, which reflects the company’s broader strategy to modernize stores, making it easier for shoppers to find the brands they know and love, according to the company. All new stores will feature this refreshed format, including wider, more organized aisles and bold signage for easier navigation to the latest must-have trends.

While over half of the brand’s existing locations have already been converted, the remaining stores are expected to transition by the end of 2026.

Kent will be Burlington’s 20th location in Washington, including Auburn, Federal Way and Tukwila. Canyon Ridge Plaza also features Target and Ross Dress for Less.

New Jersey-based Burlington has more than 1,200 stores in 46 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, according to the company.




Talk to us

Please share your story tips by emailing editor@kentreporter.com.

To share your opinion for publication, submit a letter through our website https://www.kentreporter.com/submit-letter/. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. (We’ll only publish your name and hometown.) Please keep letters to 300 words or less.

Previous
Man who stole from Kent company receives 18-month sentence

More in Business

Burlington will be opening this spring on the East Hill in Kent. COURTESY PHOTO, Burlington Stores
Burlington to open Kent store on East Hill near Target

Will feature discounted brand-name apparel and other items at former TOP Food and Drug store

United States Courthouse in Seattle. COURTESY PHOTO, U.S. Department of Justice
Man who stole from Kent company receives 18-month sentence

Information technology manager used scheme to steal nearly $1 million over 7-year period

t
Kent City Council approves sale of Naden property to developer

Minnesota-based Mortenson to pay $18.3 million with plans for manufacturing campus

New Shepard rocket. COURTESY FILE PHOTO, Blue Origin
Kent-based Blue Origin pauses New Shepard flight program

Company announces no tourist flights for at least two years; to focus on lunar program

COURTESY PHOTO, Kent Downtown Partnership
Kent Downtown Partnership offers facade improvement grants

Up to $20,000 available to impact Historic Downtown Kent District

t
Kent-based Blue Origin completes 17th human spaceflight

Company has flown 98 people into space as part of its New Shepard tourist program

t
City of Kent finds developer to purchase Naden property

Panel selects Minneapolis-based Mortenson to attract manufacturer

Jordon Marshelle Barrett was inspired to create her South King County-based non-profit The M.A.R.S.H.E.L.L.E. Project after a horseback riding retreat in Roy, Washington. Courtesy photo.
New equine nonprofit will foster healing horsepower

The M.A.R.S.H.E.L.L.E. Project is raising funds to provide equestrian experiences for local kids in the foster care system.

t
El Pollo Loco opens in Kent on East Hill

California-based Mexican restaurant along SE 256th Street features authentic fire-grilled chicken

t
Nana’s Southern Kitchen in Kent gives away 1,000 meals

Sixth annual Christmas Day event features free meals for those in need

Michaela (Michi) Benthausan on Dec. 20 became the first wheelchair user to fly above the Kármán Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space, during her flight on Blue Origin’s New Shepard. COURTESY PHOTO, Blue Origin
Kent-based Blue Origin flies wheelchair user into space for first time

Company senior vice president says flight demonstrates that ‘space is for everyone’

Nana’s Southern Kitchen, 10234 SE 256th St., in Kent will provide free meals 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day. COURTESY PHOTO, Nana’s Southern Kitchen
Nana’s Southern Kitchen in Kent to give away meals Christmas Day

People in need can pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.