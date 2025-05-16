Kent Police Blotter: April 28 to May 11

A sampling of Kent Police incidents April 28 to May 11:

April 28

• Online sale gone bad: 3:03 p.m., patrol responded to the 4600 block of South 254th Street regarding a previously reported incident involving an online marketplace transaction. The involved parties had arranged a meeting regarding the sale of shoes. Upon arrival at the meeting, the reporting party discovered the empty shoe box. The other individual took possession of the reporting party’s money and phone before departing.

April 29

• Weapons arrest: An officer navigated a significant language barrier while investigating a case that initially involved reported threats, later categorized as a weapons-related offense. When contacted, the subject was found to have an item in their waistband. The officers safely took the individual into custody, and the case was classified as a weapons-capable arrest.

May 3

• Help needed: Officers were dispatched to a report of a female walking in the street needing assistance. Upon arrival, officers quickly identified the scene and contacted the involved parties. The individual was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

• Wanted woman: While off duty, officers observed a female subject known from a recent bulletin and recognized as having an outstanding warrant. The subject was cooperative and was taken into custody without incident. The initial intake facility declined booking due to a reported medical concern, so the subject was transported to a local hospital for clearance. The state Department of Corrections was notified and responded.

May 4

• Caught on camera: A Flock camera on Kent Kangley Road detected a vehicle of interest. When officers located the vehicle in the 11500 block of Kent Kangley, the driver fled on foot. Officers searched the area but initially did not locate the vehicle. As they cleared, the vehicle reappeared and fled the area, ultimately disabled by spike strips. After a pursuit and a precision intervention maneuver, the subject exited the vehicle and was detained. A firearm was recovered from the car, which was confirmed to be stolen. No other vehicles were damaged.

May 8

• Fake name: An officer contacted a male in a park after hours. The male provided a false name and was arrested for making false statements. He was also found to have warrants out of Kent and was booked.

• Motel malicious mischief: Officers were dispatched to the Kent Valley Motel, 743 Central Ave. N., regarding a male attempting to force entry into the office. The male was ultimately arrested for felony malicious mischief. He had expressed frustration about the condition of his room. After being told that cleaning staff would address the issue in the morning, he damaged the windows of three units, the office, and several vehicles in the parking lot.

May 9

• Street robbery: A female was walking alone in the 11000 block of SE 222nd Street when a vehicle pulled up and a female suspect exited. The suspect placed a scarf around the victim’s neck and removed a gold necklace. The victim fell to the ground and sustained a minor knee injury. The suspects may be involved in similar incidents reported in Renton.

• Safeway incident: 11:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Safeway at 210 Washington Ave. S., for a disturbance involving a security employee. Upon arrival, employees and customers directed officers toward a gray Ford Fusion leaving the parking lot. A traffic stop was attempted, and the vehicle fled. A pursuit was authorized, and the vehicle was broken down after crossing railroad tracks at West Meeker Street and First Avenue. The passenger was arrested in connection with the incident at Safeway. The driver was arrested for eluding, DUI, and driving with a suspended license. A loaded firearm was recovered from the vehicle and held for safekeeping.

May 10

• 99 Ranch Market robbery: 12:13 p.m., patrol responded to a report of a robbery at 99 Ranch Market, 18230 East Valley Highway. The victim reported being bumped into by a suspect who apologized profusely. During the interaction, a second suspect removed the necklace the victim had been wearing. A knife was reportedly displayed, though it is unclear if it was in response to the victim attempting to retrieve their property. The case was forwarded for investigation.

May 11

• Roommate dispute: Officers responded to a call involving a dispute between roommates. One individual was arrested and booked. Due to a medical issue, the individual could not be held in custody. The responding officer took additional steps to ensure the safety of the other party involved.

• Sexual assault: 12:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to Military Road South and South 259th Place for a report of a female in the roadway. Callers reported that the female was asking for medical assistance. Upon contact, the female reported that she had been the victim of a sexual assault the previous night after accepting a ride from an unknown male. She was transported to Auburn Regional Medical Center, and the case was referred to investigations.