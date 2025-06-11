Kent-Meridian’s Samuel Doma and Riley Gardner named Athletes of the Year

Kentlake nominees at the athlete of the year ceremony. Photo provided by Robby Mullikin

Sam Doma (left) and Riley Gardner (right) named Athletes of the Year. Photo provided by Robby Mullikin

In just two years, the Kent Reporter Athlete of the Week voting went from just over 6,000 votes to nearly 20,000 votes this past cycle.

In surprise fashion, the Kent-Meridian Royals swept the awards. Samuel Doma, a junior, was named the male athlete of the year while fellow Royal and senior Riley Gardner was named female athlete of the year.

“I’m shocked. I didn’t think I was going to win it. It was a cool experience you know,” Doma said.

“For KM it’s very important because our athletics aren’t the most valued or viewed. We show up, go to practice every day and we are showing our peers what good can come from it,” said Gardner.

Both were shocked at the award ceremony hosted in the Kent-Meridian East Wing Auditorium on June 10. Gardner felt a ton of support from her community.

“It’s really exciting and fulfilling. Especially after I almost had a season-ending injury I was able to push through,” Gardner said.

Gardner played volleyball, fastpitch and flag football for the Royals throughout her four years at Kent-Meridian. This past year, she battled a knee injury and had to fight her way back to the field in the spring.

“It took a lot of grit and perseverance. I also relied on the people around me. Having a good support system very much helped me get through it,” Gardner said.

Both Doma and Garner serve on the Student Athlete Leadership Team (SALT) and show on and off the field the types of leaders they are.

“I’ve gotten to know Riley a little through SALT. But it is just cool, KM can go out there and get both athletes of the year,” Doma said.

Doma plays football and runs track and field for Kent-Meridian. A quarterback and pole vaulter, Doma’s versatility is always on display.

“I didn’t know I had a community out there supporting me. It’s heart-warming a little bit,” Doma said.

Is there any crossover? Doma thinks there is, and it starts between the ears.

“A big part of football is you gotta be fearless, stay calm and collected while still performing at a high level. I think that translates to pole vault and vice-versa. In both sports you’re doing something that is a little scary and perform under pressure,” Doma said.

Doma is coming off a fifth place in state performance at the WIAA State Championships in the pole vault and was even invited to a national pole vaulting camp, as his 14-foot jump is in the top 5% nationwide.

Doma and Gardner weren’t the only award winners at the Athlete of the Year ceremony. Honey Sychtysz from Kentwood was named Kent School District Coach of the Year as she coached Unified basketball and Unified track and field for the Conks.

Carriage Crest Elementary School was named Unified School of the Year as they developed clubs ranging from Legos to cornhole and everything in between.

Other nominees

• Ayla Johnson-Souza, senior, Kentridge: Track and field

• Genesis Miller, senior, Kentridge: Volleyball, flag football, fastpitch

• Claire Eaton, senior, Kent-Meridian: Swimming, flag football, track and field

• Kaia Bott, senior, Kentlake: Cheer

• Jordyn Keith, senior, Kentlake: Volleyball, basketball, fastpitch

• Dayna Vi, junior, Kentwood: Volleyball, wrestling

• Hannah Sakai, senior, Kentwood: Flag football, track and field

• Jaxon Love, junior, Kentridge: Wrestling, judo

• Giovanni Moimoi, junior: Kentridge: Football, basketball

• Adonai Garza, junior, Kent-Meridian: Football, wrestling, track and field

• Yacouba Diawara, junior, Kentlake: Football, wrestling

• Morris Schriever, senior, Kentlake: Cross country, swimming, judo

• Brandon Tagle, junior, Kentwood: Football, basketball

• Zach Hernandez, senior, Kentwood: Football, baseball