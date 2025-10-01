Kentwood football struggles against Kennedy

The first benchmark test for head coach Quincey Davison Jr. and his Kentwood High School Conquerors was on Sept. 26 in the form of the Kennedy Catholic Lancers.

Kentwood took on perennial NPSL favorites, and in Davison’s first meeting against the Lancers, the Conks have a lot to learn. Kennedy was dominant for all four quarters, defeating Kentwood 49-14 at French Field.

“They’re a well coached team. (Pat) Jones does a great job preparing his guys to play four quarters of physical football. My hat is off to them tonight. There were times where we could have benefited and made some huge gains, but we just had some mental lapses. That happens when you see an offense that is as diverse as theirs,” Davison said.

“The only thing we can do is get back to it and start over.”

Kennedy hasn’t lost a league game since 2018, and Kentwood was feeling a bit of momentum after a big win over Auburn Riverside to kick off their league portion of the season. But the Kentwood team looked a bit different as Caleb Erickson ran out as the starting quarterback.

“Hats off to Caleb for being just a sophomore and being able to come out there against a stout team like that and compete. That’s all I ask from my boys to do is to compete, and that is what he did. Unfortunately he didn’t get the results he wanted, but he’s going to get back in the lab, tuck his chin up and he’ll be a-OK,” Davison said.

Starting quarterback Brandon Tagle was sidelined with an illness and wasn’t at the game against the Lancers at all. Not only did Kentwood match up with a quarterback getting his first start, but the number one football recruit in all of Washington state was back from an injury. Derek Coleman-Brusa, who is a University of Washington commit, stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and is listed at 285 pounds. Kentwood’s Logan Thomas and Nate Whitham are its taller players, and both stand at 6 feet 4 inches. The offensive line went up against one of the best defensive line units in the state.

“The offensive line can flat out play. They can hang with anybody,” Davison said.

Kennedy leaped out to a 28-0 lead before Kentwood went to Chance Savini at quarterback. With Savini as the playcaller, the Kentwood offense changed almost instantly. Savini was not only a threat to throw it, but he also could move in the pocket to extend plays.

“We felt like we needed to make a change. We felt that would be the best (way) to get things going,” Davison said.

Savini drove down the field and scored Kentwood’s first touchdown with 3:37 left in the first half on a seven yard rush.

“My mentality was I just have to get it done. I haven’t practiced quarterback that much,” Savini said. “I feel like I did OK.”

OK is an understatement for how well Savini met the challenge.

After Kennedy scored on their third play of the drive following the Kentwood touchdown, Savini hit Romeo Casabang III for a 55-yard touchdown pass with 1:14 left in the quarter to get to a halftime score of 35-14.

“He’s a stud and he can play football. I always say that kid was born to play football and he showcases that. He just showed a little bit about who he is and what he’s about. He played quarterback and linebacker, which is a tough ask against the Wing-T, but he made it happen,” Davison said.

While they still trailed by three scores, there was a bit of momentum that Kentwood was feeling, especially when Savini started to make plays for the Conks and get them back in the game.

“I felt a change. It was electrifying, everybody’s energy went from a two to like a seven. I definitely felt it,” Savini said.

In the second half, it was clear Kentwood just ran out of gas. They became one dimensional and a bit predictable on offense. But defensively they held Kennedy to one touchdown in the third and one in the fourth quarter.

Kentwood has some good to take away from this game, but also a lot to improve on. Defensively, Kennedy’s Wing-T makes everybody sweat, and once the Conks stopped the run, the Lancers beat them in the air. When they stopped the pass, Kennedy ran the ball effectively. It wasn’t so much how Kentwood could stop Kennedy, it was what poison Kentwood chose to die by.

Kentwood travels on the road to take on a good Stadium side that won a 46-44 thriller over Auburn the week before. The Conks fell 39-22 last time out against the Tigers.

“I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait to play Stadium,” Savini said.