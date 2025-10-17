Kent fire at Waterbrook Apartments displaces five families

Firefighters found heavy fire from apartments on the second and third floors. Nobody was injured in the fire. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

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It took firefighters about 90 minutes to extinguish the fire. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

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Five families were displaced after an Oct. 17 fire at the Waterbrook Apartments. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

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Fifteen people from five families were displaced after a two-alarm fire early Friday morning, Oct. 17 in Kent at the Waterbrook Apartments, 10615 SE 250th Place.

Nobody was injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation, according to Kent-based Puget Sound Fire. American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to the families.

Firefighters arrived at 12:30 a.m. and found heavy fire from apartments on the second and third floor, according to Puget Sound Fire. Two apartments were fully engulfed in flames. It took firefighters about 90 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Approximately 50 firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the incident, according to an Oct. 17 email from Puget Sound Fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak. Eight fire engines, three ladder trucks, one heavy rescue, two aid cars, and numerous command and support vehicles responded. Firefighters remained on the scene checking for hotspots until 8 a.m.

Renton Regional Fire Authority, Valley Regional Fire Authority, King County Fire District 20, King County Medic One and Kent Police assisted on the incident.

Six apartments were damaged, Pawlak said. Five of those apartments were occupied and one was vacant. Fifteen people from five families were assisted by Red Cross.