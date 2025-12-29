Nana’s Southern Kitchen in Kent gives away 1,000 meals

Vehicles line up at Nana’s Southern Kitchen in Kent for the Christmas Day meal giveaway. COURTESY PHOTO, Nana’s Southern Kitchen

Swipe or click to see more

People drove up to get the free meals. COURTESY PHOTO, Nana’s Southern Kitchen

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

With 1,ooo meals donated for the sixth annual Nana’s Southern Kitchen meal giveaway on Christmas Day in Kent, the restaurant ended up handing out about 800 meals, according to owner Todd Minor

Restaurant employees and volunteers took the rest of the food to the Union Gospel Mission’s Hope Place, Women and Children’s Shelter in Seattle, Minor said in a Dec. 29 email.

Minor initially expected to have about 730 meals to distribute, but a couple of late financial donations boosted that number to 1,000.

“In partnership with corporate executives, community members and volunteers, Nana’s Southern Kitchen continues its tradition of giving back to the community, providing warm, home-cooked meals for those in need,” according to a Nana’s press release.

The meals were given away from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the restaurant, 10234 SE 256th St. The meals included a main dish and two sides. The restaurant serves Southern staples from a fixed menu, including oxtails, fried chicken, catfish, fried shrimp, and pork chops, along with sides such as potato salad, green beans, mustard or collard greens, cabbage, candied yams and macaroni and cheese.