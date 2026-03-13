Pedestrian dies from injuries in 2025 Kent collision

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who died earlier this year after he was struck and injured by a vehicle in November 2025 in Kent.

Kyle Rinker, 40, died of complications of multiple blunt force injuries, according to a March 10 report by the Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled the death an accident. Rinker died Jan. 30 in Seattle, according to the report.

Rinker exited a King County Metro bus Nov. 7, 2025 near SE 256th Street and 101st Avenue SE prior to getting hit by a vehicle, according to a March 11 email from Kent Police Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner. He crossed the street in front of the bus and was struck by a passing car.

The car’s driver, a 32-year-old Kent man, remained at the location, was cooperative with officers and showed no signs of impairment, Kasner said.

An initial March 2 Medical Examiner’s Office report listed the death of Rinker with the cause and manner of death as pending.

A Harborview Medical Center spokesperson said in a March 11 email that Rinker was admitted to the Seattle hospital in November and later discharged.