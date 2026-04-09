Section of James Street in Kent to close for railroad track repairs

Drivers will need to detour around a full road closure in Kent of West James Street between First Avenue South and Railroad Avenue South from 7 p.m. Friday, April 10 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11.

The closure is for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad to do pavement repairs across the railroad tracks, according to an April 9 traffic advisory from the city of Kent Public Works Department.

A detour will be in place.

Drivers also will encounter a full closure of West Meeker Street between First Avenue South and Railroad Avenue South from 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11 for railroad track repairs, according to an April 8 Public Works traffic advisory.

A detour will be in place.