Kent to start major construction project along West Meeker Street

Construction will go from April 13 to spring 2027 along West Meeker Street in Kent between Washington Avenue and the Interurban Trail, part of the city’s Meet Me on Meeker project. COURTESY IMAGE, City of Kent

Get ready for a yearlong, $6.8 million major construction project in Kent along West Meeker Street between Washington Avenue and the Interurban Trail.

It’s part of the city’s next phase of the Meet Me on Meeker project, which has been completed west of Washington Avenue to the Green River. Construction starts April 13 and continues until spring 2027, according to the city of Kent Public Works Department.

“This project will continue transforming the Meeker Street corridor between Washington Avenue and the Interurban Trail with a new multi-use promenade, bike path, improved crosswalks, lighting, trees, and upgraded water and stormwater systems,” according to a city statement on Facebook.

A compact roundabout will be added at Meeker Street and Lincoln Avenue to improve traffic flow and create safer, more pedestrian-friendly crossings, according to the city.

During construction, eastbound traffic on Meeker Street will be maintained. Westbound traffic will be detoured, and temporary closures will occur at Meeker Street and Seventh Avenue. Access to businesses and properties will remain open.

There will be a full road closure on West Meeker Street from Lincoln Avenue to the Interurban Trail, according to city Public Works staff. Access to Naden Avenue South will be from West Smith Street via Madison Avenue. There will be one-way eastbound traffic only on Meeker Street/Lincoln Avenue between Washington Avenue to West Smith Street.

The Kent City Council in February approved a $6.8 million bid by Tacoma-based Active Construction for the project. The company submitted the lowest of six bids. Federal and state grants awarded to the city will cover most of the costs.

“This project will improve conditions and accessibility for everyone, creating a more walkable, bikeable, and beautiful street that connects our community,” according to a city description of the work.

The project includes new trees, plantings, and on-street parking to beautify the corridor and support local businesses.