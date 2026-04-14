Mark your calendar for Auburn’s Petpalooza 2026 on May 16

On one special day of the year, the tailed and taloned, the brindled and barking, the hoofed and honking stage a noisy takeover of Auburn’s Game Farm Park.

The Auburn critter spectacular Petpalooza returns to Game Farm Park, 3030 R St. SE, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Admission is free. Participation in the Dog Trot 3K/5K Fun Run is $30-$35.

Stroll the festival vendors for all your pet needs, including free nail trims, free microchipping, and other discounted services. Make sure to get your photo with “Green Dog,” whom you’ll find on Field B of the festival grounds. Visit the ArtRageous hands-on activity booths, test out the free agility area.

People attending with children will want to be sure to visit the Petting Zoo, a 15-feet-by-50-feet zoo with the option to pet, brush and feed sheep, mini pigs, wallabies, goats, cavies, bunnies and more.

The event will also feature the Canine Stars Stunt Dogs. There will also be an “Unleashed” pet contest at noon. Inflatable rides and face painting are also popular, free attractions for the kiddos. Children can enjoy the parrot show and the reptile show, held on the stage in the morning. One of the more popular attractions is the Northwest Pet Contest, which takes the stage at noon.

But there’ll be more than beasts to see and enjoy. Attendees can expect to groove to the stylings of live bands, salivate over a variety of food options, and sip and chat in a beer garden while the beastly mayhem rages around.

When looking for parking, the neighborhoods adjacent to the park are great options. Come in the back entrance or use the crosswalk and enter from R Street Southeast. All event details are at www.auburnwa.gov/petpalooza.