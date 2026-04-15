Renton Collections must pay $1.5 million in medical debt relief

Renton-based debt collection agency Renton Collections Inc. must give $1.5 million in debt relief to Washingtonians in order to settle a lawsuit by the Washington Attorney General’s Office. According to AGO Nick Brown, the company failed to disclose the right to request “crucial information about their medical debt” to about 400,000 people.

“There’s a story behind each collection notice — like a neighbor just trying to stay healthy but caught in a downward spiral of debt. That’s why I’m passionate about fighting to make sure all consumers know their rights, especially when it comes to paying for health care,” said Brown. “Debt collectors must inform Washington consumers of their protections under the law, and if not, they will hear from us.”

Filed by the King County Superior Court on April 13, the consent decree that orders the debt relief also bars Renton Collections Inc. from “ever collecting fees, costs, or interest on the medical debt at issue in the case, and RCI must include the necessary information in debt collection notices from now on.”

According to the AGO, collection agencies are required to give notice to people receiving collections letters about their right to request key information about the debt. Notices for medical debt must include language letting recipients know that they have the right to ask for an itemized statement that includes such things as the dates of service, the health care services provided, any interest or fees, and whether the patient was found eligible for charity care or other reductions.

For a copy of the consent decree, click here.